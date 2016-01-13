Video

President Ernest Bai Koroma of Sierra Leone is due to leave office in February 2018 at the end of his second term.

But there are calls for him to extend his time in office, with some supporters saying that the Ebola outbreak interrupted his government programme.

So who is campaigning for an extended term?

The BBC's Freetown reporter Umaru Fofana put that question to the government's spokesman, Alpha Kanu - and discussed the issue further on the BBC's Newsday programme.