BBC star learns to cha-cha-cha
Video

Strictly star Oti Mabuse shows Focus on Africa's Peter Okwoche how to cha-cha-cha

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse convinces Focus on Africa's Peter Okwoche to put his best food forward for the cha cha cha.

Mabuse is from South Africa, where ballroom dancing is the third most popular leisure activity after football and boxing.

  • 16 Dec 2015