Sexwale: Full disclosure at Fifa

HARDtalk's Zeinab Badawi talks to South African ANC stalwart and businessman Tokyo Sexwale.

He served 13 years in jail on Robben Island with Nelson Mandela. As well as a career in politics he went into business and through interests in mining, gold and diamonds became one of South Africa's richest men. Now he is among five candidates vying to succeed Fifa president Sepp Blatter.

He says all salaries in Fifa should be disclosed - full disclosure was international best practice.

