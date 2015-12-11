People in Burundi
Attacks target Burundi army barracks

Heavily armed attackers have launched co-ordinated assaults on army barracks in Burundi.

An army spokesman said in a statement that 12 insurgents had been killed and another 20 arrested.

Efrem Gebreab reports.

  • 11 Dec 2015
