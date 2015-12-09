Media player
Footage appears to show poisoned lion in Maasai case
Two Maasai farmers been accused of poisoning a famous pride of lions in Narok, south-west Kenya.
Eight lions are being treated for poisoning. Two others were killed but at least one was not from the pride.
Footage obtained by APTN appears to show one of the lions retching after supposedly consuming poison on Sunday.
Paula Kahumbu, a Kenyan wildlife conservationist, said because this case involved a number of high-profile lions, the government had taken swift action.
Footage of alleged lion poisoning courtesy of Big John, www.porini.com
09 Dec 2015
