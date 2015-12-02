Video

South African civil engineer Naadiya Moosajee co-founded non-profit organisation WomEng to help develop the next generation of female engineers in Africa.

One in 10 engineers are in South Africa are women - but Ms Moosajee wants that proportion to be much higher.

Thousands of girls are going through the organisation's fellowship programme, which includes practical workshops in skills development, training and networking.

She says: "It's such a proud moment for me to have these girls come up to me and say: "Naadiya, you have changed my life. I'm an engineer because of you."

WomEng is currently working across South Africa and Kenya, with the aim of replicating its programmes across Africa and the globe.

Women of Africa is a BBC season recognising inspiring women across the African continent. The first series, Africa's Unsung Heroes, introduces eight women who are making a difference in their country - and beyond.

