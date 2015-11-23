Mali attack survivor
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mali hotel siege: Pastry chef describes terror at gunfire

Pastry chef Ali Yazbeck was shot but survived Friday's attack on the Radisson Blu hotel in Mali's capital, Bamako.

He was injured when he was trying to get guests to safety.

Twenty-one people were killed in the attack.

The BBC's Thomas Fessy has been talking to Mr Yazbeck about his experience.

  • 23 Nov 2015
Go to next video: Aberdeen peace walk for Paris and Mali