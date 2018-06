Video

The mother of model Reeva Steenkamp, killed by Oscar Pistorius, says she has no "feelings of revenge".

The South African paralympian was released into house arrest on Monday after a year into his five-year jail term.

He was found guilty of culpable homicide for firing four shots through a locked bathroom door that hit Reeva Steenkamp.

June Steenkamp said she does not wish suffering on anyone.