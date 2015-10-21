Video

When Millen Magese won the Miss Tanzania competition in 2001 and became an international fashion model, she became an idol to many African women.

Rich and famous, she has lived a glamorous life travelling the world, modelling clothes for top designers.

But off the catwalk, she has also become a heroine to many women for speaking up about a debilitating gynaecological condition, endometriosis, which can cause severe pain and infertility.

To get the message across, she established a foundation and begun an awareness campaign via social media.

Women of Africa is a BBC season recognising inspiring women across the continent. The first series, Africa's Unsung Heroes, introduces eight women who are making a difference in their country - and beyond.

