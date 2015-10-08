Media player
Grandmothers on the march for HIV/Aids awareness
About 400 grandmothers from across Africa have met in Uganda to share their experiences of dealing with HIV/Aids.
Many of them became the main carers for their grandchildren when they lost their own adult children to the disease.
Some are them are also living with HIV.
Catherine Byaruhanga reports.
08 Oct 2015
