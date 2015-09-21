Media player
The man who makes art from rubbish
Ishumael Mhike was shot during a robbery in Cape Town, South Africa. He was left paralysed and lost all his possessions.
He returned home to Zimbabwe with nothing but was determined not to give up on life.
Today, he has managed to continue with his business of turning rubbish into art in the resort town of Victoria Falls. This is his story.
21 Sep 2015
