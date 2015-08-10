Nelson Mandela walked free in 1990
Video

South Africa's Nelson Mandela walks free in 1990

After 27 years in prison South Africa's anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela walked free in 1990.

This archive footage shows that moment as well as the start of his address to people in Cape Town a few hours later.

Archive from the Associated Press news agency and British Movietone

  • 10 Aug 2015