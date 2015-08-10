Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
South Africa's Nelson Mandela walks free in 1990
After 27 years in prison South Africa's anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela walked free in 1990.
This archive footage shows that moment as well as the start of his address to people in Cape Town a few hours later.
Archive from the Associated Press news agency and British Movietone
-
10 Aug 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-33818665/south-africa-s-nelson-mandela-walks-free-in-1990Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window