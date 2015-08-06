Wedding rings
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Uganda bride price refund outlawed by top judges

Uganda's Supreme Court has ruled that the practice of refunding a bride price, or dowry, on the dissolution of a customary marriage is unconstitutional and should be banned.

The judges said it suggested that women were in a market place, and infringed on their right to divorce.

But they rejected the argument that the bride price itself was unconstitutional.

The BBC's Catherine Byaruhanga reports.

  • 06 Aug 2015
Go to next video: Dowry 'should be banned' in Britain