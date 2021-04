It's a long way from Nashville to Nairobi, but you can still listen to country in Kenya.

BBC Pop Up went along to meet Sir Elvis, a Kenyan whose parents named him after Elvis Presley, to find out more about the unlikely music scene.

We filmed this story after it was suggested by a member of the audience. You can find out how to get involved on the Pop Up live blog.

Produced by the BBC's Matt Danzico