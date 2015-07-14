Video

Kenya is the land of languages - 68 of them to be precise (although one is extinct).

English and Kiswahili are the principal languages, but the country has dozens of ethnic groups, most of which have their own dialects.

The diversity is particularly apparent in Kibera, one of the largest slums in Africa, where BBC Pop Up also discovered young people using a form of slang called Sheng.

Produced by the BBC's Chris Parkinson