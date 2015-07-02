Video

At the beginning of the century, the United Nations set out its Millennium Development Goals.

One of the goals was to combat HIV, Aids and other diseases. HIV is the world's largest epidemic with around 35 million people living with the disease.

The country with the greatest proportion of those is South Africa with more than six million, a number that is still growing,

However, new infections have more than halved since the start of the millennium, but in its wake are new risks such as drug resistant tuberculosis.

Nomsa Maseko reports from South Africa.