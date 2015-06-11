Convoy transporting rhinos
Zimbabwe sends rhinos to Botswana in conservation effort

Rhino poaching in Africa is on the rise with syndicates making millions at the expense of the endangered species and their horns.

In an effort to change the equation in the Southern African region, Zimbabwe has donated 10 rhinos to Botswana, as part of a conservation effort that is spreading across the region.

The BBC's Brian Hungwe reports.

