Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Zimbabwe sends rhinos to Botswana in conservation effort
Rhino poaching in Africa is on the rise with syndicates making millions at the expense of the endangered species and their horns.
In an effort to change the equation in the Southern African region, Zimbabwe has donated 10 rhinos to Botswana, as part of a conservation effort that is spreading across the region.
The BBC's Brian Hungwe reports.
-
11 Jun 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-33088543/zimbabwe-sends-rhinos-to-botswana-in-conservation-effortRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window