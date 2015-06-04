Media player
Ghana's Accra petrol station inferno aftermath
More than 90 people have died in a fire at a petrol station in Ghana's capital, Accra, the fire service says.
The fire started as people in the city are trying to cope with two days of heavy rain, which has left many homeless and without power.
The flooding hampered the rescue efforts, the BBC's Sammy Darko reports from the scene.
04 Jun 2015
