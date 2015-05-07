Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
My life as an internet conman in Ghana
Cyber fraud is thriving in Ghana.
Its main perpetrators are called Sakawa Boys. They are mostly under 30, rich and connected to the internet.
They are making a lot of money. It is a business which has become a way of life for Ghana's growing unemployed youth.
BBC News spoke to "David".
07 May 2015
