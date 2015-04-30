Video

For migrants it is a dangerous journey to cross sub-Saharan Africa to reach the north African coast.

It is estimated that 100,000 migrants will go through the town of Agadez in Niger this year, higher than in 2014, putting their lives into the hands of smugglers. Some migrants will never make it, dying of thirst en route, or sold to militia for money.

Our West Africa correspondent Thomas Fessy reports from Agadez.