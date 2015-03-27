Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BBC to launch Africa live page
The BBC is boosting its coverage of African news, with the launch of a live page from Monday 30 March, 0800 GMT.
For a constantly-updated stream of news from across the continent, go to bbcafrica.com
-
27 Mar 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window