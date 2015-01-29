Video

Election fever is gripping Nigeria ahead of next month's vote, which is expected to be tightest race since the end of military rule 15 years ago.

President Goodluck Jonathan, a Christian from the south is facing a considerable challenge from Muhammadu Buhari, a Muslim from the north.

In Nigeria religion is taken extremely seriously but has been used to cause divisions and prompt violence especially at election time.

Benjamin Kwashi, the Anglican Archbishop of Jos, speaks to Will Ross about the way politicians use religion for their own political gain.