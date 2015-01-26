Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Future of News: How smartphones and the web are changing news in Kenya
Broadcasters in Kenya are adapting the way they produce the news to meet the changing demands of the audience.
With predictions that there will be a half a billion phones in Africa by 2020 and people being better connected to the internet, audiences are increasingly consuming news in alternative forms.
Ed Thomas reports.
-
26 Jan 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-30990872/future-of-news-how-smartphones-and-the-web-are-changing-news-in-kenyaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window