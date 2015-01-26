Radio DJ
Future of News: How smartphones and the web are changing news in Kenya

Broadcasters in Kenya are adapting the way they produce the news to meet the changing demands of the audience.

With predictions that there will be a half a billion phones in Africa by 2020 and people being better connected to the internet, audiences are increasingly consuming news in alternative forms.

Ed Thomas reports.

