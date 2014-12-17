Tanzanian man picking cloves
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Clove price drop hits Tanzanian farmers

Cloves are a vital ingredient in many spicy dishes, and particularly popular in Europe around Christmas time.

But the farmers who produce them have seen dramatic price falls recently.

Clove farmers in Tanzania are calling for more government help to sustain a crop they have been farming for generations.

Salim Kikeke reports from the Indian Ocean island of Pemba, not far from Zanzibar.

  • 17 Dec 2014
Go to next video: Albinos 'being killed like animals'