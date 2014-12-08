Jolly Tumuhiirwe
Uganda maid admits torturing toddler - in 15 seconds

A maid in Uganda who was secretly filmed beating and kicking a toddler has pleaded guilty to torture.

Jolly Tumuhiirwe, 22, was charged in court with the torture of a girl of 18 months. A video of the assault caused outrage when it was posted online.

  • 08 Dec 2014
