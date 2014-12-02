Mercy Kitomari
African Dream: Tanzania's ice cream entrepreneur Mercy Kitomari

Mercy Kitomari is the entrepreneur behind an organic ice cream company based in Tanzania.

After completing her degree in marketing, Ms Kitomari briefly worked in finance before daring to turn her dream into reality.

After taking courses in the production of ice cream, she saved for a machine and set up Nelwa's Gelato - a company making homemade ice cream in 2012.

