The BBC's Milton Nkosi says he now sees why more black men are taking better care of their skin
New face of Africa: Why black men have taken to grooming

The male grooming and beauty industry is booming in South Africa and products are now targeting a new audience - black men.

Businesswoman Tsakani Mashaba, founder of Michael Makiala for Men, says there was a gap in the market for products that catered to the specific needs of black male skin.

Milton Nkosi went to try the new grooming regime out for himself.

  • 26 Nov 2014
