Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New face of Africa: Why black men have taken to grooming
The male grooming and beauty industry is booming in South Africa and products are now targeting a new audience - black men.
Businesswoman Tsakani Mashaba, founder of Michael Makiala for Men, says there was a gap in the market for products that catered to the specific needs of black male skin.
Milton Nkosi went to try the new grooming regime out for himself.
-
26 Nov 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-30193477/new-face-of-africa-why-black-men-have-taken-to-groomingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window