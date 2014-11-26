Video

Shiwezwa is the debut album from singer-songwriter Namvula Rennie, and is causing excitement among reviewers, especially in the UK.

A Sunday Times article said Shiwezwa was a contender for debut album of the year and The Guardian called her a "true original".

Namvula means "mother of rain" in Zambia where she was born of mixed Zambian-Scottish heritage. Her great-great-great grandmother, after whom she was named, was a priestess of rain in the Zambian village of Shiwezwa.

The album references Zambian folk music and is also fused with urban music and elements of Scottish folk, jazz and Latin rhythms. It has 11 original songs by Namvula and one by her aunt, local singing legend Maureen Lilanda.

Namvula told BBC Africa's Jenny Horrocks about her influences.

