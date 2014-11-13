Media player
Car bombs target embassies in Libyan capital Tripoli
Two car bombs were set off in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, appearing to target the Egyptian and United Arab Emirates embassies.
Both of the diplomatic missions had been closed for several months due to the deteriorating security situation there.
The Libyan government has been fighting hard-line Islamist militias in Libya's second city of Benghazi for months.
Government forces are accused of being backed by Egypt and some Gulf states.
The BBC's Rana Jawad reports from the site of one of the bombings in Tripoli.
13 Nov 2014
