Oscar Pistorius
Oscar Pistorius sentenced to five years in prison

Athlete Oscar Pistorius has been sentenced to five years in prison for the culpable homicide of his former girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

He also received a three-year suspended sentence for a firearms offence, which will run concurrently.

The sentence was handed down by Judge Thokozile Masipa.

The prosecution had called for a minimum 10-year sentence; the defence for community service and house arrest.

Pistorius was convicted of culpable homicide but cleared of murder.

  • 21 Oct 2014
