Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock in court in Pretoria
South Africa court set for sentencing of athlete Oscar Pistorius

Sentencing of the South African athlete Oscar Pistorius is due to begin on Monday.

Last month he was found guilty of unlawfully killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

Karin Giannone reports from outside the court in Pretoria.

  • 13 Oct 2014
