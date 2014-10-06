Tulip Mazumdar in burial ground
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ebola virus: Patients turned away at Sierra Leone treatment centres

Ebola continues to spread in West Africa despite foreign aid and assistance.

Doctors are warning there is now only a small window of opportunity left in order to "avoid catastrophe".

There is also a warning from researchers plotting the potential path of the virus, that an infected person could touch down in the UK or Europe by the end of the month.

The BBC's global health correspondent Tulip Mazumdar reports from Freetown.

  • 06 Oct 2014
Go to next video: UK-funded Ebola unit in Sierra Leone