A South African judge has said Oscar Pistorius cannot be found guilty of murder, as she prepares to give a verdict at his trial.

Thokozile Masipa said the evidence showed Mr Pistorius believed an intruder was inside the toilet when he shot his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp dead in the early hours of Valentine's Day 2013.

She added that he could not have subjectively foreseen that the person behind the door would be killed.

Mr Pistorius could still be found guilty of culpable homicide, which means he had no intention to kill but was negligent in his actions. The verdict would carry a maximum term of 15 years in prison.