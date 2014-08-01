Gay community and rights activists smile in court
Cheers as Uganda court annuls anti-homosexuality law

Uganda's Constitutional Court has annulled tough anti-gay legislation signed into law in February.

The bill, passed by MPs in December, had been fiercely criticised by human rights groups and prompted some Western countries to cut aid.

The law was thrown out on a technicality, as BBC Africa correspondent Andrew Harding reports.

