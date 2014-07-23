Video

There are 35 million people living with HIV in the world. About 67% of those are in sub-Saharan Africa. BBC Africa heard from three of them.

Nomsa Nzamo is a domestic worker in Johannesburg, South Africa. She was told she was HIV-positive 19 years ago but she did not tell anyone until she developed TB and then Aids nine years later. On the brink of death, she started on anti-retroviral drugs. Today, she lives a healthy and happy life.

Amadou Moustapha Dia was diagnosed with HIV in 2004. He is head of the National Network of Organisations of People Living with HIV/Aids in Senegal.

Inviolata Mwali is national co-ordinator of the International Community of Women Living with HIV and Aids in Kenya. She was diagnosed as HIV-positive 22 years ago when she was a young girl. At that time, there was no treatment and she believed her life was at an end.

