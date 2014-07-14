Video

Malala Yousafzai, the teenager who survived being shot by the Taliban in Pakistan, has met Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan to press for more action to free at least 200 girls held by Boko Haram in Nigeria.

The militants sparked a global outcry when they abducted the girls three months ago.

During the meeting Malala urged Mr Jonathan to meet the families of the kidnapped girls - something he has yet to do.

John Simpson reports.