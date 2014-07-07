Media player
Oscar Pistorius trial: Coverage from court
The murder trial of Oscar Pistorius continues in South Africa.
The athlete denies deliberately killing Reeva Steenkamp. He says he shot her accidentally in a state of panic after mistaking her for an intruder.
This video is being broadcast on a delay. Some parts of the court proceedings will not be available for broadcast for legal reasons.
07 Jul 2014
These are external links and will open in a new window