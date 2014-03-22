Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ethiopia press ahead with controversial Nile dam

Ethiopia is pressing ahead with construction of a major new dam on the River Nile, despite stiff opposition from Egypt.

Once completed, in three years, it will be Africa's largest hydropower dam, standing some 170m (558ft) tall.

Emmanuel Igunza reports from Ethiopia.

  • 22 Mar 2014
Go to next video: Brahmaputra voices: Man v megadam