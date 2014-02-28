Media player
Uganda anti-gay law prompts World Bank loan delay
Uganda's government has said the country should stand up to blackmail, after the World Bank postponed a $90m (£54m) loan over the country's controversial anti-gay law.
The law, enacted on Monday, allows life imprisonment as the penalty for acts of "aggravated homosexuality" and criminalises the "promotion of homosexuality".
World Bank officials said they wanted to guarantee the health-based projects the loan was destined to support were not going to be adversely affected by the law.
Tulip Mazumdar reports from the capital, Kampala.
28 Feb 2014
