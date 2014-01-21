Catherine Samba-Panza, 59
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

New Central African Republic leader appeals for more EU support

The new interim president of the Central African Republic, Catherine Samba-Panza, has urged EU countries to help restore order in the country.

Speaking on BBC World Service radio, the former mayor of Bangui also said more troops from African Union Nations were needed to tackle the security situation.

Nearly a million people have been forced from their homes - 20% of the population - by the conflict between Muslims and Christians.

  • 21 Jan 2014