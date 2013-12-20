Media player
Political solution sought in South Sudan crisis
President Obama has urged political leaders in South Sudan to restore calm and work urgently for reconciliation.
Hundreds of people have died in the last few days after clashes in the capital Juba spread around the country.
President Salva Kiir has accused his ex-deputy Riek Machar of trying to carry out a coup.
An estimated 34,000 people have taken refuge at United Nations compounds.
Three Indian peacekeepers were killed on Thursday when a UN base sheltering refugees came under attack near South Sudan's eastern border with Ethiopia.
Anne Soy reports.
20 Dec 2013
