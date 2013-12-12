Media player
Mandela interpreter Thamsanqa Jantjie defends performance
The sign language interpreter accused of using fake hand signals at Nelson Mandela's memorial has said he suffered a schizophrenic episode.
Thamsanqa Jantjie, 34, told the BBC's Ros Atkins that he saw angels coming into the stadium.
Deaf viewers at the memorial service said he was "signing rubbish", and complained he was a fraud.
Mr Jantjie said he was aware that he might not have been signing exactly what people were saying.
12 Dec 2013
