Internally displaced people at camp in Bossangoa
Unicef: Situation in Central African Republic 'dire'

The Central African Republic (CAR) is descending into "complete chaos", the UN deputy secretary general has warned, calling for urgent action.

Jan Eliasson urged the Security Council to strengthen the African Union-led force in the country, and to turn it into a UN peacekeeping operation.

Speaking to the BBC, Unicef Regional Director Manuel Fontaine said that the situation in the country was "very dire... and very desperate".

  • 26 Nov 2013
