Westgate siege: Human chain around Nairobi mall
Nairobi's Asian Muslim community joined hands to make a human chain around the outside of Nairobi's Westgate shopping mall on Sunday.
They prayed for the victims of the attack on the shopping centre and held a minute's silence.
The number of people unaccounted for after the Westgate shopping centre attack has gone down from 61 to 39, the Kenyan Red Cross says.
30 Sep 2013
