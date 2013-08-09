Media player
Project to restore Kasbah of Algiers after years of neglect
With its citadel, old mosques, Ottoman-style palaces and traditional homes, the Kasbah of Algiers has long been a picturesque Mediterranean stop-off for people on their way to Africa.
But conflict and natural disasters have left the UNESCO World Heritage site badly in need of repair.
Now, a government project is helping it regain some of its former glory.
Tom Santorelli reports.
09 Aug 2013
