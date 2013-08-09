The Kasbah of Algiers
Project to restore Kasbah of Algiers after years of neglect

With its citadel, old mosques, Ottoman-style palaces and traditional homes, the Kasbah of Algiers has long been a picturesque Mediterranean stop-off for people on their way to Africa.

But conflict and natural disasters have left the UNESCO World Heritage site badly in need of repair.

Now, a government project is helping it regain some of its former glory.

