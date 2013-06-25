Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Songs of praise' for Nelson Mandela
The South African government says former President Nelson Mandela's medical condition remains unchanged.
Mr Mandela, 94, has been in a Pretoria hospital since 8 June being treated for a recurring lung infection, and his condition became critical on Sunday.
As South Africa prays for the health of its former president, crowds have been gathering outside the hospital with some singing and chanting his name.
Gabriel Gatehouse reports from Pretoria.
-
25 Jun 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window