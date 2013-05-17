Media player
Mogadishu streetlights 'have changed our lives'
After years of conflict, it can be difficult to imagine the people of Mogadishu enjoying a nightlife.
Thanks to improved security and street lighting, the Somali capital has been transformed from a war-zone to a place where people can venture out without fear.
Anne Soy shows the city's nightlife for the first time in 20 years.
17 May 2013
