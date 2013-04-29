Nelson Mandela
Mandela 'in good shape and in good spirits', says Jacob Zuma

South African President Jacob Zuma has described visiting Nelson Mandela at his home in Johannesburg.

The 94-year-old was discharged from hospital just over three weeks ago after treatment for a recurring lung infection.

Video footage shows the former leader looking frail and withdrawn, but Mr Zuma said the two men had some conversation, shook hands and even smiled.

