Lions lose out as Kenyans encroach on their territory
As Kenya's population slowly spreads out from the cities and encroaches on land where lions roam free, farmers have been illegally killing more and more of the creatures which they see as a threat to their livestock.
Conservationists now fear the country's lions could soon die out completely unless urgent action is taken to preserve the species.
Tom Bayly reports.
09 Apr 2013
