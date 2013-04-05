Crowds gather near a mass grave due to be exhumed
Ivory Coast begins exhuming Abidjan mass graves

Ivory Coast's government has begun exhuming the mass graves of people killed in the violence that blighted the country after the disputed 2010 election

Armed conflict left more than 3000 people dead after former President Laurent Gbagbo refused to cede power to current President Alassane Ouattara.

Tom Bayly reports.

